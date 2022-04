Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher off AJ Pollock's sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Commodore Philip Nash, left, of the British Royal Navy, gets a briefing from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archaeologist Andrea Farmer on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Savannah, Ga., about 19 cannons recovered from the Savannah River, that experts suspect came from one or more British ships scuttled in the river during the American Revolution in 1779. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is unable to catch Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor's fly ball in foul territory during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher singles off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia hits a home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Cam Gallagher scored on the play. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) tags out Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock (18) greets teammate Josh Harrison after Harrison scored on his sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday.

Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).

Chicago was held to three hits through the first seven innings, but tied it in the eighth off reliever Josh Staumont on singles by Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger and a sacrifice fly by AJ Pollock.

That wiped out an exceptional performance by Royals starter Brad Keller, who induced 12 groundball outs and didn't throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings. Keller, who lowered his ERA to 2.19, has received three runs of support in his 24 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI double in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, and in the fifth, his sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

But the Royals missed opportunities in the sixth and eighth, and Benintendi's feeble throw from left field enabled pinch-runner Josh Harrison to score the tying run.

Scott Barlow (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth, and Taylor Clarke earned his first save since April 20, 2019, which came against the Cubs at Wrigley Field as a member of the Diamondbacks.

The Royals have won two of their last three games, while the Sox have dropped nine of their last 10.

Chicago didn't advance a runner past first base until Leury Garcia hit a home run with two out in the sixth for his first RBI of the season. Garcia had been 4 for 42 (.095) before going deep.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech pitched five innings for the third consecutive start but was pulled after throwing a career-high 94 pitches. Kopech walked two during a 31-pitch first and issued a season-high four walks.

Sox rookie reliever Tanner Banks threw two scoreless innings; he hasn't been scored upon in 12 innings.

Royals slugger Salvador Perez went 0 for 5 and is hitless in his last 16 at-bats.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals: Placed INF Adalberto Mondesi (left knee) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 27. ... RHP Brady Singer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. 'The best thing is for him (Singer) to pitch,' Royals manager Mike Matheny said. Singer, who made 27 starts in 2021, has a 6.35 ERA in 5 2/3 innings. ... Isbel and INF Emmanuel Rivera were called up from Omaha.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: INF Yoan Moncada (oblique strain) will report Friday to Triple-A Charlotte to start a minor-league rehab assignment. ... OF Luis Robert (groin strain) is expected to return Friday, manager Tony La Russa said. Robert missed his sixth consecutive game. ... RHP Lance Lynn (right knee) has accelerated his throwing program and could return before the end of May, La Russa said.

UP NEXT

Royals LHP Kris Bubic (0-1, 14.14) will face the Yankees in Friday's series opener. Bubic allowed five runs in two-plus innings Saturday in a 13-7 loss to the Mariners.

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13) will oppose the Angels on Friday night. Giolito allowed one run in four innings in a 6-4 loss to the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports