Eagles move up, take defensive tackle Jordan Davis at 13

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis holds up his National Championship ring in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

Philadelphia also owns the 18th overall pick.

