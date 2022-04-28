Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB McDuffie at No. 21

FILE - Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. McDuffie is a possible pick in the NFL Draft. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs traded up to select cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, sending to New England the 29th pick along with selections in the third and fourth rounds to fill one of their biggest needs.

McDuffie allowed just one reception of more than 20 yards last season for Washington, and he did not allow a touchdown catch in his past two seasons with the Huskies. He also has the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside, and he fills a big need for the Kansas City defense after it lost Charvarius Ward to the 49ers in free agency.

The Chiefs had two picks apiece in each of the first four rounds, and their 12 overall selections - the most of any team this year - gave general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid the flexibility to move up for a player they wanted.

They still had the 30th overall pick late in the first round. The trade with the Patriots allows them to keep their two second-rounders Friday night and leaves the Chiefs with one pick apiece in the third and fourth rounds.

