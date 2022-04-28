Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1.75 cents at $10.8125 a bushel; May corn fell 5 cents at $8.1325 a bushel; May oats rose 5 cents at $6.91 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $17.1375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was fell 1.53 cents at $1.3822 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .75 cent at $1.5580 a pound; May lean hogs lost 1.70 cents at $1.0310 a pound.