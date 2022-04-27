Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (7-10, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1, 11.05 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 4-6 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Cubs have the highest team batting average in the NL at .266.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has four home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .327 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.