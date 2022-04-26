Nuggets' Cousins fined $15K for kicking towels into stands
Updated 4/26/2022 3:42 PM
NEW YORK -- Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver's first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced Tuesday.
The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets' 126-121 home victory on Sunday.
Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game 5 is Wednesday night.
