Rizzo hits 3 HRs for big league lead, Yanks outslug O's 12-8

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo follows through for a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as the New York Yankees outslugged the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Tuesday night.

Luis Severino (2-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo's one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run homer.

Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth homers of the season over Yankee Stadium's short right-field fence for six RBIs. The previously slumping Yankees won for for the sixth time in seven games.

Gallo ended his drought with a solo drive off Jordan Lyles (1-2) in the fourth.

Austin Hays added a three-run homer against Jonathan Loaisiga for the pesky Orioles, who scored four runs against New York's bullpen.

BREWERS 12, PIRATES 8

PITTSBURGH -- Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239.

The game was tied 4-4 in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez singled with one out off reliever Aaron Fletcher (0-1). Tyrone Taylor followed with a triple and came home on a single by Omar NavÃ¡ez. Adames' drive later in the inning made it 10-4.

Brent Suter (1-0) allowed Kevin Newman's game-tying two-run single in the fifth in relief of starter Brandon Woodruff. Josh Hader entered with two on and two out in the ninth and struck out Tucupita Marcano for his ninth save, which leads the majors.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave Minnesota two runs and a wild victory over Detroit.

Miguel SanÃ³ had the final hit for the Twins - and his ill-advised baserunning after a long single off Detroit closer Gregory Soto (1-1) wound up helping them win their fifth in a row.

Javier BÃ¡ez gave the Tigers the lead with a three-run homer in the eighth against Emilio PagÃ¡n. BÃ¡ez also hit a two-out RBI double in the sixth to chase Chris Paddack, the only run allowed by the Twins starter.

Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched the ninth for Minnesota.

PADRES 9, REDS 6

CINCINNATI -- Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent San Diego past struggling Cincinnati.

The Reds who snapped an 11-game losing streak on Sunday, own baseball's worst record at 3-14.

Joe Musgrove (3-0) allowed two earned runs through six innings. He beat the Reds for the second time this season.

In the fourth, Reds starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-3) gave up seven straight hits, including Hosmer's three-run homer.

METS 3, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, and New York beat St. Louis for its franchise-best sixth straight series win to start a season.

Bassitt (3-1) struck out six batters and allowed two hits and two walks. Edwin DÃ­az pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in four opportunities.

James McCann had an RBI double for the Mets, who were plunked three times by Cardinals pitchers.

CJordan Hicks (1-2) allowed two runs before being pulled in the top of the third inning. He was struck on the right wrist by a line drive in the second.

BRAVES 3, CUBS 1

ATLANTA -- Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving Atlanta a much-needed win over Chicago.

The World Series champions won for only the third time in their last eight games. The Cubs have lost six of seven.

Fried (2-2) pitched four-hit ball over six innings.

Demeritte broke a tie in the fifth with an opposite-field liner into the Chop House restaurant in right field off Marcus Stroman (0-3).

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 5, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO -- George Springer hit a two-run homer to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th, and Toronto handed slumping Boston its fourth straight loss.

Tapia hit a flyball to left on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Matt Barnes (0-1), scoring automatic runner Bo Bichette.

Springer tied it with two outs in the ninth with his homer off Jake Diekman.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (1-1) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO -- Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and Kansas City handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide.

Lynch (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Dallas Keuchel (1-2) worked four innings in his second straight loss, allowing two unearned runs and two hits.

RANGERS 5, ASTROS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings to end a long winless drought, and a rejuvenated Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs to power Houston past Texas.

Odorizzi (1-2) permitted just two baserunners and won for the first time in 10 starts since last August.

The lone hit off Odorizzi was a home run by Adolis Garcia in the second. The right-hander threw only 78 pitches.

The Astros took a 4-1 lead in the fourth against starter Taylor Hearn (0-2).

MARINERS 8, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.

Frazier's double off Josh Fleming (2-2) came during a seven-run fourth inning for the Mariners that was made possible by back-to-back errors from shortstop Wander Franco and first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

Gilbert (3-0) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out seven. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run in four starts.

The Mariners have won four straight and 9 of 11.

PHILLIES 10, ROCKIES 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense.

Charlie Blackmon hit two solo homers for Colorado.

Eflin (1-1) allowed only C.J. Cron's single leading off the second and Blackmon's one-out homer to right field in the sixth. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.

The Phillies scored three unearned runs in the third against German Marquez (0-1).

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON -- Outfielders JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez and AvisaÃ­l GarcÃ­a each threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning, Joey Wendle hit his first homer and Miami beat reeling Washington.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) extended his shutout streak to 17 innings over his past three starts for the Marlins and ended up giving up one run and six hits over six innings, aided by some bungling on the basepaths by the hosts.

Josiah Gray (2-2) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Nationals, who lost their sixth straight.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports