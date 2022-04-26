2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
Posted4/26/2022 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian.
Citing 'preliminary information,' federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.
Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.
