Bulls' Caruso in concussion protocol ahead of Bucks' Game 5

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso reacts as he walks off the court after fouling out during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York.

Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso reacts during the first half of Game 2 of their an NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee .

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso go for the ball during the first half of Game 2 of their an NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee .

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA's concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.

The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks' Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.

Arguably Chicago's best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks' Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

