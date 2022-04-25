GonzÃ¡lez homers in 9th, Giants beat Brewers to finish trip

San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Luis GonzÃ¡lez hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip. Their one-game visit to Milwaukee was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout, and San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September.

GonzÃ¡lez connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1).

Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer for the Giants, a two-run blast that made it 2-1 in the eighth.

The Brewers tied it in their half on Willy Adames' homer into the left-field bullpen off Jake McGee (1-1).

Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2

TORONTO -- Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and Toronto beat slumping Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. JosÃ© BerrÃ­os allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.

The long balls by Gurriel and Chapman came off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed two runs and five hits in a season-high seven innings. Left-hander Matt Strahm (1-1) replaced Eovaldi in the eighth and allowed two baserunners who scored on Bichette's slam off Tyler Danish.

PHILLIES 8, ROCKIES 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia took advantage of several defensive miscues by Colorado.

Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado. Kyle Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs - one earned - and six hits in five innings.

___

