Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, reacts during the funeral for her son Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded that authorities publicly identify the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle, saying at Lyoya's funeral Friday: 'We want his name!" (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Associated Press

Family and friends of Patrick Lyoya mourn during the burial service for Lyoya at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Lyoya, 26, a Black man was killed April 4, 2022 by a white Grand Rapids, Mich. police officer. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Deandre Jones leads chants through a megaphone during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The march, which was organized by the Breonna Taylor Foundation,Â began at Veterans Park in response to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Associated Press

David Brown carries a Black Lives Matter flag during a march through downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The march, which was organized by the Breonna Taylor Foundation,Â began at Veterans Park in response to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Associated Press

Family and friends react during the funeral for Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded that authorities publicly identify the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle, saying at Lyoya's funeral Friday: 'We want his name!" (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Associated Press

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department) Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Michigan police chief reversed course Monday and publicly identified the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during an April 4 traffic stop.

The Grand Rapids officer is Christopher Schurr, Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Lyoya, 26, a Black man and native of Congo, was killed after a struggle with the white officer.

'In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating - Christopher Schurr - as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,' Winstrom said in a statement.

It was a reversal. In the aftermath of the shooting and the release of video, Winstrom said he would withhold the officer's name unless he was charged with a crime. It was described as a long-standing practice that applied to the public as well as city employees.

Lyoya's family and Black leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, repeatedly called for transparency and release of the name.

'We want his name!' Sharpton shouted at Lyoya's funeral on Friday, saying authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged.

Lyoya, who was unarmed, was face down on the ground when he was shot. Schurr was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer's Taser.

A forensic pathologist who conducted an autopsy at the family's request said the gun was pressed to Lyoya's head when he was shot.

'Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we're suspected of something, you put our name out there,' Sharpton said. 'How dare you hold the name of a man that killed this man? We want his name!'

After the funeral, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington acknowledged the demand for the officer's name and said he would discuss the matter with Winstrom and city employment officials.

'Police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved,' Washington said last week.

