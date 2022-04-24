76ers look to secure series victory over the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7.5; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Toronto Raptors in game five. The Raptors won the last meeting 110-102 on April 23 led by 34 points from Pascal Siakam, while James Harden scored 22 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.3.

The Raptors are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the league scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Siakam averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Siakam is averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle: out (ineligible to play).

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.