Boston looks to finish off series against Brooklyn in game 4

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Brooklyn Nets in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Celtics beat the Nets 109-103 in the last meeting. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points, and Bruce Brown led the Nets with 26 points.

The Nets are 31-21 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 8-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 9-7 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.