Alcaraz to face Carreno Busta in all-Spanish Barcelona final

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina returns the ball to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina returns the ball to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Alex de Minaur of Australia during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Alex de Minaur of Australia during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Alex de Minaur of Australia during a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Associated Press

BARCELONA. Spain -- Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points as he rallied to a three-set win over Alex de Minaur to reach the Barcelona Open final on Sunday.

Alcaraz won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 to setup an all-Spanish final against Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4.

Both matches had been suspended Saturday because of rain. The final will be played later Sunday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz, ranked 11th in the world and seeking his third title of the season, broke serve at 4-5 in the third set, converting on his first match point to secure the victory in 3 hours, 39 minutes.

Alcaraz won titles at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami earlier this month.

The 25th-ranked Minaur, playing in his first semifinal of the season, wasted two match points as he served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.

The match between eighth-seeded Carreno Busta and Schwartzman also resumed tied at 2-2 in the first set after being suspended Saturday. The 30-year-old Spaniard, a six-time winner on tour, went on to break serve two more times to advance to his first final of the season.

'It's a dream to make it to the Barcelona final after losing two semifinals here (in 2018 and 2021),' the 19th-ranked Carreno Busta said. 'It's a great opportunity for me.'

Rain plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament all week, with organizers having to schedule the third round and the quarterfinals on Friday because of the delays.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports