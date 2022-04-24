Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns a ball to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova during the women's singles semifinal WTA tour match at Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday April 23, 2022. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Russia's Liudmila Samsonova returns a ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles semifinal WTA tour match at Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday April 23, 2022. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during the women's singles semifinal WTA tour match against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova at Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday April 23, 2022. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates during the award ceremony and jumps into the air with the trophy after winning the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 24, 2022, (Tom Weller/DPA via AP) Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to win the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 24, 2022, (Tom Weller/DPA via AP) Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to win the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 24, 2022, (Tom Weller/DPA via AP) Associated Press

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus to win the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 24, 2022, (Tom Weller/DPA via AP) Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany -- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year's finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.

Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka, who lost last year's final to Ashleigh Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa in their semifinal on Saturday, but the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek's power.

