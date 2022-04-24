 

Duke scores to lift Inter Miami over Atlanta United 2-1

  Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke (22) controls a pass against Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke (22) controls a pass against Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Inter Miami midfielder Emerson Rodriguez, left, and Atlanta United defender George Campbell head the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Inter Miami midfielder Emerson Rodriguez, left, and Atlanta United defender George Campbell head the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke, left, attempts to take the ball from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke, left, attempts to take the ball from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo, left, keeps Inter Miami midfielder Jean Mota away from the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo, left, keeps Inter Miami midfielder Jean Mota away from the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Inter Miami defenders Damion Lowe (31) and Aime Mabika celebrate after Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Inter Miami defenders Damion Lowe (31) and Aime Mabika celebrate after Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, left, heads the ball against Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, left, heads the ball against Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

  Inter Miami forward Ariel Lassiter, left, and Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman go down as they battle for the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Inter Miami forward Ariel Lassiter, left, and Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman go down as they battle for the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

 
Updated 4/24/2022 3:02 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Bryce Duke's goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Sunday over Atlanta United.

Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.

 

Miami also got one goal from Campana.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).

United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.

Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

