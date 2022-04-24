Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 Associated Press

A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses soldiers on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. Associated Press

A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. Associated Press

A woman with a bicycle rides by a burned vehicle, in front of a damaged Church in Lukashivka, near the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, on Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. Associated Press

A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Associated Press

Believers wait for an Orthodox priest to bless traditional Easter cakes and painted eggs prepared for Easter celebration in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Associated Press

An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia's invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. Associated Press

An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia's invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine -- The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.

St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshipers with baskets to be blessed. Inside, a woman clutched the arm of a soldier, turning briefly to kiss his elbow. Other soldiers prayed, holding handful of candles, then crossed themselves. An older woman bent slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles. One young woman held daffodils.

Outside the cathedral, a soldier who gave only his first name, Mykhailo, used his helmet as an Easter basket. He said he didn't have another.

'I hope I'll only have to use the helmet for this,' he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a service elsewhere in Kyiv urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them.

'All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,' he said.

With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. 'The church can help,' said one man who gave only his first name, Serhii, as he came to a church in Kyiv under the Moscow Patriarchate.

He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniels.

Residents of rural villages battered by the war approached the holiday with some defiance.

'We'll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,' said Kateryna Lazarenko, 68, in the northern village of Ivanivka outside Chernihiv, where ruined Russian tanks still littered the roads.

'How do I feel? Very nervous, everyone is nervous,' said another resident, Olena Koptyl, as she prepared her Easter bread. 'The Easter holiday doesn't bring any joy. I'm crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.' She and 12 others spent a month sheltering from Russian soldiers in the basement of her home before the soldiers withdrew.

Ukraine on Sunday prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24 after Zelenskyy announced he would meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Zelenskyy in a news conference Saturday night gave few details but said he expected results - 'not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.'

Oleksandr Stashevsky contributed to this report from Ivanivka.

