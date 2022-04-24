Japan's coast guard says 10 of the 26 people from tour boat that sank are confirmed dead, others still missing
4/24/2022
TOKYO -- Japan's coast guard says 10 of the 26 people from tour boat that sank are confirmed dead, others still missing.
