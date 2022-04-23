White Sox OF JimÃ©nez carted off after hamstring injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy JimÃ©nez was carted off after injuring his hamstring in the second inning of Saturday's game in Minnesota.
JimÃ©nez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. JimÃ©nez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.
After being down several minutes, he was taken off on a cart. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.
The oft-injured JimÃ©nez is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs. The 25-year-old slugger missed several months last season with a pectoral injury.
He played 55 games in the shortened 2020 season and 122 in his rookie year of 2019 when he hit 31 home runs.
Gavin Sheets took JimÃ©nez's spot in the lineup in the second game of the three-game series against the Twins.
Chicago was already without starting third baseman YoÃ¡n Moncada, starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn and key relievers Joe Kelly and Garrett Crochet.
___
