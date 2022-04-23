Betis beats Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win Copa del Rey
SEVILLE, Spain -- Real Betis beat Valencia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Copa del Rey in Seville early Sunday.
Valencia's 19-year-old American, Yunus Musah, was the only penalty taker to miss his shot, sending it high.
Betis striker Borja Iglesias opened the scoring with the 11th-minute header. Hugo Duro equalized for Valencia in the 30th. It stayed 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time.
It was Betis' third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year wait for a major title.
