Cabrera gets 3,000th career hit as Tigers split doubleheader

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera runs to first after connecting for a single during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera achieved another major milestone and the Detroit Tigers ruled the day.

Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies won the night.

Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Tigers routed the Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Gomber tossed six scoreless innings as the Rockies spoiled the major league pitching debut of Beau Brieske with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.

Cabrera became the 33rd player in major league history and first Venezuelan-born player to reach the 3,000-hit mark when he grounded a first-inning single into right field. The hit came against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela and set off rousing cheers and chants at Comerica Park.

YANKEES 5, GUARDIANS 4

NEW YORK -- Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York over the Guardians.

Rather than a celebration, Aaron Judge and other Yankees players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd as security personnel joined the effort.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (0-2) was one strike from preserving a 4-3 lead when Kiner-Falefa hit a 100 mph fastball for a tying double. Rookie left fielder Steven Kwan ran hard into the wall chasing the ball and was shaken up, and a trainer came out to check him.

Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence in left to confront face-to-face at least one fan, while another fan nearby made a derogatory gesture.

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Red Sox after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame.

Matt Wisler (1-0) surrendered Boston's first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple, driving in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian VÃ¡zquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn't count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

Hansel Robles (1-1) then came in for Boston and struck out the first two Tampa Bay batters in the bottom half. But automatic runner Randy Arozarena advanced on a balk and scored when Taylor Walls reached on a throwing error by second baseman Trevor Story.

After Walls swiped second, Kiermaier drove Robles' 3-1 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

GIANTS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON -- Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco's bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a victory over the Nationals.

Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games.

Wood (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Aaron Sanchez (0-1) took the loss.

CUBS 21, PIRATES 0

CHICAGO -- Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pirates.

The Cubs finished with 23 hits in their most lopsided shutout win dating to at least 1901.

Kyle Hendricks (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball.

Zach Thompson (0-2) was tagged for nine runs - four earned - and nine hits in two innings.

TWINS 9, WHITE SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had four hits, helping Dylan Bundy and the Twins beat the banged-up White Sox.

Bundy (3-0) continued his surprising start to the season. He permitted four hits in five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 0.59 this season, the third-best mark in the majors.

Vince Velasquez (0-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Brewers to a win over the Phillies.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (0-3) had another unimpressive outing as he works his way back from right shoulder soreness.

Houser (1-2) finally got some run support to pick up his first win of the season.

RANGERS 2, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Brad Miller hit a key single in the eighth inning that drove in two runs after a replay review initiated by the umpires, and the Rangers beat the Athletics.

The winning rally started when Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun chased Frankie Montas (2-2) with consecutive one-out singles. After Domingo Acevedo retired pinch-hitter Jonah Heim on a groundout, Miller lined a 1-1 pitch to left.

Four Rangers pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Brock Burke (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Matt Bush pitched the ninth for his first save.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 0

CINCINNATI -- Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double, and the Cardinals beat Cincinnati, the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds.

Hudson (1-1) entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but had little trouble with Cincinnati's hitters, limiting them to two hits while striking out four and walking four.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati, which hasn't held a lead through the end of a full inning since a 6-3 win at Atlanta on April 10.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON -- George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Blue Jays over the Astros.

The game was tied at 2 with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected off Blake Taylor (0-1).

The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.

Alek Manoah (3-0) allowed seven hits and two runs while fanning five in six innings.

MARLINS 9, BRAVES 7

ATLANTA -- Pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper's bases-loaded, go-ahead single in the seventh drove in two runs and the Marlins beat the Braves.

Trailing 7-6, the Marlins rallied with three runs against Braves hard-throwing rookie Spencer Strider (0-1), who gave up two hits and two walks without recording an out. The Braves' bullpen gave up six runs.

Cooper's single to right field drove in Brian Anderson, who walked, and Joey Wendle, who singled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch from Strider before Cooper's hit. JesÃºs Aguilar added a sacrifice fly for a two-run lead.

Steven Okert (2-0) recorded two outs. Tanner Scott, Miami's sixth pitcher, recorded the final three outs for his first save of the season and second of his career.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, METS 2

PHOENIX -- Arizona's offense had a season-high 11 hits, Humberto Castellanos pitched five solid innings and the Diamondbacks cooled off the Mets.

It's been an offensive struggle so far this season for the D-backs, who came into the game with an MLB-worst .180 batting average. But Daulton Varsho led off with a single and the rest of the offense followed suit: Varsho, Pavin Smith, Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits.

The NL East-leading Mets lost for just the second time in seven games.

Arizona got a good spot start from Castellanos (1-0), who gave up two runs on four hits and struck out five. Joe Mantiply earned his first career save with a scoreless ninth.

Trevor Williams (0-2) took the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports