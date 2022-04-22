Top scorers meet in Calgary-Vancouver matchup

Vancouver Canucks (38-29-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (48-20-10, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL's best scorers, Johnny Gaudreau and J.T. Miller, meet when Calgary and Vancouver face off. Gaudreau is third in the NHL with 109 points and Miller ranks 10th in the league with 93 points.

The Flames are 15-8-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Canucks are 11-5-6 against division opponents. Vancouver is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 31.

Calgary took down Vancouver 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 109 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 71 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has eight goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Miller leads the Canucks with 93 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 63 assists. Pettersson has 11 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.