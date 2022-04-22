Rangers visit the Bruins after Copp's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (51-21-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (47-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Boston Bruins after Andrew Copp scored three goals in the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The Bruins are 27-16-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 31st in the league with 36.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Rangers are 34-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York has scored 240 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 51.

In their last matchup on Feb. 15, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 71 points. Charlie McAvoy has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kreider leads the Rangers with 51 goals and has 74 points. Copp has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.4 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body), Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: out (undisclosed), David Pastrnak: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrew Copp: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.