Twins host the White Sox to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-8, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, White Sox -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Minnesota has gone 1-4 in home games and 3-8 overall. The Twins have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 4-2 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The White Sox are 1-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two doubles, a home run and three RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 5-for-21 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has two doubles and two home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.