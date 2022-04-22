Dolphins will look to address very specific needs in draft

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles during a news conference at the Dolphins NFL football training facility, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

102. MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8)

LAST SEASON: The Dolphins finished one game away from a wild-card spot despite a 1-7 start to the season, then reeling off seven consecutive wins to make things very interesting.

FREE AGENCY: Trading for WR Tyreek Hill cost Miami its first two picks in this draft, a stiff price that the Dolphins feel is more than fair. LT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson and QB Teddy Bridgewater were all part of a massive haul of free agents by the Dolphins, who upgraded their offensive line and retained both DE Emmanuel Ogbah and TE Mike Gesicki.

THEY NEED: C, LB, RB.

THEY DON'T NEED: DB, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Arizona State C Dohnovan West; Georgia RB James Cook.

OUTLOOK: With only four picks in this draft, and only two before the seventh and final round, the Dolphins know they can't afford to miss. That said, Miami also has the luxury of knowing it has addressed many of its needs already, and even a team with a very clear 'win now' approach probably isn't going to be overly worried about finding any immediate-impact players in this draft.

___

