 

Camp Nou breaks own record for women's game with 91,648 fans

  • Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring her sides fifth goal on a penalty during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring her sides fifth goal on a penalty during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Barcelona's Alexia Putellas pulls on the net after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Barcelona's Alexia Putellas pulls on the net after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein reacts during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein reacts during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso, right, scores her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso, right, scores her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro, center right, fights for the ball against Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022.

    Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro, center right, fights for the ball against Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp during the Women's Champions League semifinal, first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 22, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/22/2022 1:42 PM

BARCELONA, Spain -- Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women's soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona's 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March. Previously, the record for a women's game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

 

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d'Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 