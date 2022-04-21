Cabrera stuck on 2,999 hits after IBB as Tigers beat Yankees

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to being called out on strikes against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0 Thursday.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark.

Detroit led 1-0 and had runners at second and third with two outs in the eighth when New York manager Aaron Boone gave Cabrera the free pass. Austin Meadows then blooped a two-run double to put Detroit ahead by three.

Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut. Gregory Soto got the last four outs for his third save.

Jordan Montgomery (0-1) allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CLEVELAND -- Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland complete a three-game sweep of Chicago.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.

Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save.

Franmil Reyes put Cleveland in front with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (2-1) with two out in the third.

METS 6, GIANTS 2

NEW YORK -- Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading New York past San Francisco.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers as the Mets took three of four from the Giants.

Carrasco (1-0) allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. He retired 18 in a row after Thairo Estrada's RBI single in the second.

Anthony DeSclafini (0-1) allowed five runs in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2

BOSTON -- Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save as Toronto beat Boston.

Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story's single to lead off the ninth.

Romano came in with one on and nobody out in the ninth allowed a walk, a double and an RBI groundout before retiring Jackie Bradley Jr. to earn his seventh save.

Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

TWINS 1, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City's revamped lineup and Minnesota avoided a sweep.

Jhoan Duran and Joe Smith handed the slimmest of leads to Emilio Pagan, who secured the Twins' first save this season.

Ryan (2-1) allowed only a two-out single to Michael Taylor in the third inning and a triple to Andrew Benintendi in the fourth.

Miguel Sano had a sacrifice fly off Zack Greinke (0-1) in the second.

ATHLETICS 6, ORIOLES 4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and Oakland beat Baltimore.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected in the fourth after Mancini was called out on an odd play. Mancini was tagged after running through first base and walking back to the bag.

Paul Blackburn (2-0) allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter over five innings. Dany JimÃ©nez, Oakland's fifth reliever, finished for his second save.

Tyler Wells (0-2) was done after just 2 1/3 innings in his third career start.

