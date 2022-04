Suns' Booker has hamstring strain, status vs. Pels uncertain

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fist-mumps a young child after falling out of bounds while scoring during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sits on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 125-114. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns said Booker's MRI on Wednesday confirmed a 'mild' hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday's Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1.

Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Suns are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games last season. They faced adversity during that run as well: All-Star guard Chris Paul missed time with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 during the playoffs.

Booker is the team's leading scorer, averaging nearly 27 points per game during the regular season. He had 31 points - all in the first half - when he left Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with the hamstring injury.

