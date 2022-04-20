Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Updated 4/20/2022 10:23 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 18.75 cents at $1.2025 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $8.0375 a bushel; May oats lost 18.25 cents at $7.2750 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 11.25 cents at $17.2550 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was up 1.25 cents at $1.4215 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.5737 a pound; May lean hogs fell 4.18 cents at $1.1232 a pound.
