Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 in road games last season. The Rays slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (quadricep), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.