 

Freiburg beats Hamburg to reach 1st ever German Cup final

  • Freiburg's Noah Weisshaupt, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal for his team with penalty against Hamburger during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler, center, celebrates after scoring against Hamburger during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler, second from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Hamburger during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Freiburg's coach Christian Streich reacts to his player during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Hamburg's Anssi Suhonen, left, and Freiburg's Nicolas Hoefler challenge for the ball during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Hamburg's Bakery Jatta tries for a goal against the Freiburg's goalkeeper Mark Flekken during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Hamburg's coach Tim Walter reacts to his players during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Hamburg fans wave flags and use flares during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

  • Hamburg's Sonny Kittel reacts during the German Cup, semifinal soccer match between Hamburger SV and SC Freiburg in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Updated 4/19/2022 3:51 PM

HAMBURG, Germany -- Freiburg defeated former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV 3-1 away on Tuesday to reach the German Cup final for the first time.

First-half goals from Nils Petersen, Nicolas HÃ¶fler and Vincenzo Grifo put the visitors firmly in control before the break and Hamburg's response through Robert Glatzel was much too late in the 88th minute.

 

The home team had started well in front of a capacity crowd of 57,000 at the Volksparkstadion, but failed to properly clear a corner and Petersen scored in the 11th minute.

HÃ¶fler netted with a deflected shot six minutes later and Grifo converted a penalty in the 35th. The spot kick was awarded after a VAR check when Hamburg's Moritz Heyer caught fallen Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck in the back of his neck with his boot during an attempted clearance.

The visiting fans were already celebrating their team's progress to the final before Glatzel scored Hamburg's consolation. It was just a brief interruption.

Last year's beaten finalist Leipzig hosts Union Berlin in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

