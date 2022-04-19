Fulham secures immediate promotion back to Premier League

Fulham's fans celebrate the team's promotion to the Premier League after League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham has secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores the opening goal against Preston during the League Championship soccer match at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. The promotion has been powered by Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, scores the opening goal against Preston during the League Championship soccer match at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. The promotion has been powered by Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates promotion to the Premier League after the League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham has secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. The promotion has been powered by Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates promotion to the Premier League after the League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham has secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. The promotion has been powered by Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham celebrates their promotion to the Premier League after the League Championship soccer match against Preston at Craven Cottage, in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Fulham has secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.

The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic's 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining.

Marco Silva's side looks set to go up as champion, with second-place Bournemouth nine points adrift.

Fulham has swung back and forth from the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence.

There will be a cluster of teams based in west London in next season's Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports