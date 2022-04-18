Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt
Posted4/18/2022 7:00 AM
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.
Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain's PA news agency reported.
United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team's match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
