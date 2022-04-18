Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes takes a shot during warmup before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Associated Press

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes eyes the ball during the World Cup 2022 playoff soccer match between Portugal and North Macedonia, at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain's PA news agency reported.

United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team's match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

