 

Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident has sustained serious injuries, Britain's PA news agency reported.

 

United expected the 27-year-old Fernandes to be training later ahead of the team's match at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

