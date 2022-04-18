 

Insigne emotional after Napoli held 1-1 by Roma in Serie A

  • Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Napoli's Hirving Lozano, right, and Roma's Roger Ibanez vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Hirving Lozano, right, and Roma's Roger Ibanez vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Roma coach Jose Mourinho watches the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Roma coach Jose Mourinho watches the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Roma's Tammy Abraham goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Roma's Tammy Abraham goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Hellas Verona's Federico Ceccherini, left, celebrates scoring with teammates, during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Hellas Verona, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

    Hellas Verona's Federico Ceccherini, left, celebrates scoring with teammates, during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Hellas Verona, at the Gewiss stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/18/2022 4:05 PM

ROME -- Another hit to his team's Serie A title ambitions left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma on Monday.

Insigne converted an early penalty but then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and finally equalized via Stephan El Shaarawy in added time.

 

After getting beat 3-2 by Fiorentina eight days earlier, Napoli failed to pick up three points for a second consecutive home game.

With only five matches remaining, third-placed Napoli was four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan, which has a game in hand.

Insigne, who has already signed a deal to move to Toronto FC after this season, was visibly emotional as he saluted Napoli's hard-core 'ultra' fans after the game.

The result wasn't ideal for Jose Mourinho's Roma either, as the Giallorossi were five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth.

Insigne's penalty came following a foul by Roger Ibanez on Hirving Lozano. Eighty minutes later, El Shaarawy swept in the equalizer following a backheel flick from Tammy Abraham.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

STRUGGLING ATALANTA

Atalanta slumped to its fourth straight loss across all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Hellas Verona.

Verona hit the woodwork twice before Federico Ceccherini put the visitors ahead just before the break with a header that was confirmed after a video review.

Then Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners added an own goal early in the second half after a shot from Ivan Ilic rebounded in off his chest.

Giorgio Scalvini pulled one back for Atalanta with a header in the 82nd.

Atalanta has lost three straight in Serie A and was also eliminated from the Europa League by Leipzig last week.

Atalanta remained eighth, while Verona moved up to ninth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 