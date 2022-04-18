Indianapolis mayor Hogsett tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hogsett said Sunday in a statement from the mayor's office that after he began experiencing mild symptoms he took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

'Thanks to my vaccine and booster shot, I am experiencing very minor symptoms, and continue to encourage all Indianapolis residents to get their vaccine to reduce their risk of serious illness," the Democratic mayor said.

According to Hogsett's Twitter account, he attended at least two community events on Saturday in which he interacted with numerous people, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

The latest statistics from the Indiana Department of Health, last updated on April 13, show Marion County averaging about 19 COVID-19 cases per day from April 3 to April 9. That's the same average as the previous week.

However, official case counts don't show the extent of COVID's reach because positive home tests are not included in the number.