Rays aim to break 4-game skid, play the White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (4-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-2)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, two strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -110, Rays -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox pitching staff put up a 3.73 ERA collectively last season while averaging 10.2 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.