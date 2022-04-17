Blackhawk player's celebrity golden retriever dies

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome's golden retriever that became a celebrity in its own right - complete with more than 20,000 Instagram followers - has died.

Two-year-old Wrigley died on Friday of post-operative complications at the the age of two years old, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Wrigley had spent four days at a veterinary hospital after undergoing surgery before coming home. But the dog developed sepsis and had to return to the hospital, where it died.

Strome adopted Wrigley as a puppy a little more than two years ago. He credited the dog with helping him, his fiancÃ©, Tayler McMahon, and their baby get through the pandemic when they had to quarantine at home as well as the ups and downs of his career.

'You come in and he's just so happy to see you. He doesn't know what's going on...'Strome said. "It makes you forget about hockey for a little bit.'

During Saturday's Blackhawks game against the Nashville Predators, Strome paid tribute to the dog, writing the words 'Wrigs' on his stick.