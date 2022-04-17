This Date in Baseball

April 18

1899 - John McGraw made his managerial debut at age 26 with the Orioles. He led them to a 5-3 victory over the New York Giants, a team he later managed for more than 30 years.

1916 - Philadelphia's Grover Alexander pitched his first of 16 shutouts of the season with a win over the Boston Braves.

1923 - In the first game played in Yankee Stadium, a record crowd of 72,400 watched Babe Ruth lead the Yankees past the Red Sox with a home run.

1945 - In his major league debut, one-armed outfielder Pete Gray had one hit in four at-bats in the St. Louis Browns' 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1950 - The first opening night game was held in St. Louis. The Cardinals, behind a complete game by Gerry Staley and home runs from Red Schoendienst and Stan Musial, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.

1970 - Nolan Ryan of the New York Mets allowed one hit - a leadoff single by Denny Doyle - and struck out 15 in a 7-0 win over Philadelphia.

1982 - The Atlanta Braves defeated the Astros 6-5 in Houston for their 11th straight win to start the season, a National League record.

1987 - Philadelphia's Mike Schmidt hit his 500th home run with two outs in the ninth to rally the Phillies to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium.

1997 - Roger Pavlik of the Rangers became the first AL pitcher to walk the first four batters of the game in a 6-5 loss to Toronto.

2000 - Adam Kennedy tied a club record with eight RBIs and came within a double of the cycle as the Anaheim Angels defeated Toronto 16-10. A hot dog promotion at the SkyDome went awry as fans got splattered with bits of wiener when they fell apart in mid air after being shot from the 'Hot Dog Blaster.' Although the hot dogs repeatedly disintegrated, promoters continued shooting them into the stands.

2005 - The New York Yankees scored 13 runs in the second inning of a 19-8 win over Tampa Bay. The last time New York scored 13 runs in an inning was June 21, 1945, in the fifth inning of a 14-4 victory at Boston.

2007 - Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox faced the minimum 27 batters in a 6-0 no-hit victory over the Texas Rangers. Buehrle walked Sammy Sosa with one out in the fifth, then promptly picked him off first base.

2009 - Asdrubal Cabrera and Mark DeRosa went a combined 8-for-13, with 11 RBIs in Cleveland's 22-4 victory against New York at Yankee Stadium. The Indians put together the first record-setting performance in the new Yankee Stadium, scoring 14 runs in the second inning - the most allowed by New York in an inning.

___