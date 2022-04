Chris Paul takes over in 4th, Suns beat Pelicans 110-99

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, center, is pressured by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1), forward Jae Crowder (99) and center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas shoots around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) celebrates a blocked shot with guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dishes off to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) as Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures after a basket during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul's big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off a slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that's when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing. The ageless veteran will turn 37 later in these playoffs if the Suns advance far enough, but once again looked a decade younger.

Paul has never won a championship, falling just short with the Suns last year when they lost to the Bucks in six games in the Finals. He's fond of saying he never takes postseason basketball for granted and his 130th career playoff game was among his best.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Suns were 47-0 in the regular season when leading after three quarters. Now they're 1-0 in the playoffs.

Paul shot 12 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Devin Booker - who finished with 25 points - hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession and the Suns never trailed, using a ferocious defensive effort to quickly take control. Phoenix led 53-34 by halftime, forcing the Pelicans into just 11 of 49 shooting (22%) before the break.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton was particularly dominant on the defensive end with four blocks, and had 21 points and nine rebounds, At one point in the third quarter, he swatted a shot from Jonas Valanciunas and turned toward the crowd, screaming as the fans returned a roar in approval.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points, but struggled with his shooting much of the night. He finished 9 of 25 from the field. Valanciunas added 18 points and 25 rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 18 points.

New Orleans made its surprise trip to the playoffs by winning two games in the play-in tournament, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 on Friday night.

That gave the Pelicans plenty of momentum, but the Suns had the fresh legs and it showed.

The Suns' initial energy was impressive, particularly on the defensive end. They led by 16 at one point in the first quarter before settling for a 28-16 advantage going into the second.

FRIENDLY FACEOFF

It's no secret Suns coach Monty Williams and Pelicans coach Willie Green are close friends and colleagues.

Green was Williams' lead assistant last season during the Suns' run to the Finals before earning the head coaching job in New Orleans during the offseason.

Williams said he texted Green to congratulate him following the Pelicans' win over the Clippers on Friday. Otherwise, he said there's been no communcation.

'We haven't had some long, drawn-out conversation with violins playing behind us or anything like that," Williams said pregame. 'We've got to prepare our teams to play. I'm looking forward to the competition.'

TIP-INS

Pelicans: F Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) isn't expected to play this series. ... Larry Nance Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Suns: G Landry Shamet (sprained left foot) missed practice on Friday but was listed as available on Sunday. He didn't play. ... Cam Johnson finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. JaVale McGee added seven points and seven rebounds. ... Mikal Bridges was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.



