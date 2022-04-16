Boston begins playoffs against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 224

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Boston went 3-1 against Brooklyn during the regular season. The Celtics won the last regular season matchup 126-120 on March 6 led by 54 points from Jayson Tatum, while Kevin Durant scored 37 points for the Nets.

The Celtics are 9-7 against division opponents. Boston ranks fourth in the league with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Nets have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 8.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Patty Mills is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 11.4 points. Durant is shooting 48.6% and averaging 31.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 125.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Nik Stauskas: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.