Bucks begin playoffs against the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls to begin the Eastern Conference first round. Milwaukee went 4-0 against Chicago during the regular season. The Bucks won the last regular season matchup 127-106 on April 6. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 28 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 40 points.

The Bucks are 12-4 in division matchups. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Bulls are 10-6 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (wrist), Bobby Portis: day to day (shoulder), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Luca Vildoza: day to day (coach's decision), Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Coby White: day to day (toe), Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.