Rays aim to break slide in game against the White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (4-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Rays +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games last season. The White Sox scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 3.9 in the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 222 home runs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (back), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.