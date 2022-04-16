Fire tie with Galaxy 0-0
Updated 4/16/2022 9:59 PM
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday.
The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.