Fire tie with Galaxy 0-0

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday.

The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.