Indiana State Fair to celebrate state's automotive heritage
Updated 4/16/2022 1:33 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana State Fair will celebrate the state's automotive heritage this year.
Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books and world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, the fair announced this past week.
During the first decades of the twentieth century, more than 250 automobile manufacturers opened in Indiana, including Duesenberg, Stutz, Cord, Auburn, and Studebaker, according to Indiana Landmarks, a historic preservation group.
This year's fair will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 21. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
