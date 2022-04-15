 

Princeton standout Meyers transferring to Maryland

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/15/2022 5:24 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Abby Meyers is transferring from Princeton to Maryland as the Terrapins remake their roster for next season.

The Terps announced the move Friday. Meyers, a 6-foot guard who went to high school in Maryland, played three seasons at Princeton and won Ivy League player of the year honors in 2022. She averaged 18.2 points this past season.

 

Maryland lost its top two scorers from last season when Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu headed to the transfer portal, but the Terps are now adding Meyers and South Florida transfer Elisa Pinzan. Maryland had already lined up Florida guard Lavender Briggs as a transfer as well.

Meyers led Princeton to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She scored 29 points in a first-round win over Rhyne Howard and Kentucky.

