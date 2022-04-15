Kyiv regional police chief says bodies of more than 900 civilians found in region following Russian forces' withdrawal
Updated 4/15/2022 10:59 AM
LVIV, Ukraine -- Kyiv regional police chief says bodies of more than 900 civilians found in region following Russian forces' withdrawal.
