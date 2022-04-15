Man charged in St. Louis triple shooting that killed another

ST. LOUIS -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in a downtown St. Louis triple shooting this week that killed one person and wounded two others.

Brandon Howard, 31, was arrested following the late Wednesday night shooting along St. Louis' riverfront, television station KMOV reported.

Besides the murder charge, Howard faces charges of assault and armed criminal action, officials said.

Police have said officers called to the area for reports of gunfire arrived to find hundreds of cars speeding from the area. Officers then found 28-year-old Fred Moore, of East St. Louis, Illinois, inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound. Another 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also wounded in the shooting, police said.