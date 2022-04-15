Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a 'poison pill' defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.

Twitter said the move, formally called a 'limited duration shareholder rights plan," aims to enable its investors to 'realize the full value of their investment' in the company by reducing the likelihood that any one person can gain control without paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time. Poison pills are often used to defend against a hostile takeover.