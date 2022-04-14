Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, right, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with center Auston Matthews (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Thomothy Liljegren, right, is hit by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77), who was called for high-sticking, as Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) reacts from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) look back as the puck hits the side of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with William Nylander (88) and Morgan Rielly (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) celebrate the team's 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night.

Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18.

Matthews - with 58 goals and 43 assists - became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94.

'It's humbling to be mentioned with those two guys,' Matthews said. 'They paved the way for us, and they have done a lot for this team and this city.'

Matthews has gone two games without a goal but already has set the club record. With eight games left, he's two shy of becoming the first U.S.-born player to score 60 goals.

Nylander had his 29th and 30th goals. Mitch Marner also had an assist to hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career. Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto.

'It was a complete game by us,' Matthews said.

John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington. The Capitals had won four in a row.

Bunting snapped a 17-game goal drought. 'This will boost his confidence,' Matthews said. 'He is a big part of our line's success.'

Toronto fourth-liner Kyle Clifford fought Tom Wilson after the Washington player crashed into Campbell and sent the goalie's mask flying.

'I just reached for the puck,' Campbell said. 'It was a hockey play. I met him at the all-star game and thought he was a nice guy.'

Wilson received a goalie interference minor penalty late in the first period and then fought Clifford in the second period.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.