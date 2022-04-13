AtlÃ©tico wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against AtlÃ©tico Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport's interim ruling came hours before AtlÃ©tico hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals.
AtlÃ©tico appealed to CAS to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for 'discriminatory behavior' at the first leg in Manchester last week.
The AtlÃ©tico fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team's 1-0 loss.
CAS cited 'serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.'
The court granted AtlÃ©tico's request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports