AtlÃ©tico wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the Champions League, first leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against AtlÃ©tico Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's interim ruling came hours before AtlÃ©tico hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals.

AtlÃ©tico appealed to CAS to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for 'discriminatory behavior' at the first leg in Manchester last week.

The AtlÃ©tico fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team's 1-0 loss.

CAS cited 'serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.'

The court granted AtlÃ©tico's request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

___

